This week we read the famous story of חטא העגל, the sin of the Golden Calf.

While there are many Midrashim and Perushim (commentaries) on this story, we try to focus on understanding the most basic level of Pshat - the words the Torah uses to describe the story.

The Psukim describe, how Am Yisrael is very disturbed by the fact Moshe has not come down yet from the mountain because he as they describe it is "בושש" (Boshesh). What exactly does "Boshesh" mean?

How is it connected to the first time we see that verb by Adam and Chava that were "not Boshesh"?

Why are they so disturbed by this? And why is this what triggers the sin of the Golden Calf??