Thousands of people are participating Thursday night in a right-wing protest in Habima Square in Tel Aviv, calling for the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the alleged police spying on citizens.

The protesters include Likud MKs Yoav Kish, Miki Zohar, Ofir Akunis and Kati Shitrit, and Religious Zionism party MKs Simcha Rotman and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The demonstrators held signs condemning former Commissioner Roni Alsheich, former State Attorney Shai Nitzan, as well as signs that read "The State Attorney's Office and the Supreme Court of the Enemies of the People."

Likud chairman and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu called for supporters to turn out, but did not come to Habima Square himself.

Netanyahu sent a recorded call to Likud officials and urged them: "I call on you to come to a fateful demonstration. We demand a state commission of inquiry that will investigate the actions of the police. If your democracy is important to you, friends, family, everyone will come."