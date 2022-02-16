The main event to mark the fortieth anniversary of the passing of the former head of Merkaz Harav yeshiva, Rabbi Zvi Yehuda Hacohen Kook, took place Monday night at Binyanei Ha'uma in Jerusalem.

The event was held at the initiative of the Jerusalem Municipality and took place in the presence of President Isaac Herzog, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, Deputy Mayor Hagit Moshe, judges and rabbis of religious Zionism from among the disciples of the late Rabbi Zvi Yehuda.

The evening was accompanied by the singing of Yishai Ribo, Shuli Rand, Akiva Margaliot, Yaron Bar and Yedidya Meir, along with musical accompaniment by the Lehava band. Thousands of alumni of the Merkaz Harav yeshiva and youth from all over the country came to the event, in memory of the rabbi who was a fundamental figure in the story of religious Zionism.

President Isaac Herzog said: "Rare of the people who, like Rabbi Zvi Yehuda, along with being imbued with Torah and the love of the Land of Israel, was imbued with love for the people of Israel."

"May we merit to continue in the light of the burning torch Rabbi Zvi Yehuda lit, not only in the hearts of his students, bit also in the hearts of those who were far from his path."