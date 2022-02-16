A driving student passed out and died while taking a driving exam in southern Israel Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the western Negev town of Sderot, on Herzog Boulevard, when a 59-year-old man was taking a driving test.

In the middle of the test, the man lost consciousness, prompting the examiner to call for help.

While awaiting the arrival of first responders, the examiner attempted to resuscitate the driver, but to no avail.

MDA paramedics later arrived on the scene and evacuated the driver to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, where he was declared dead.

Yuval Hadad, an MDA paramedic who responded to the incident, said: “When we arrived, we saw a man about sixty years of age in the driver’s seat, unconscious. We were told that he had collapsed during a driving exam, and the examiner had called the MDA 101 emergency call center and received instruction via telephone on how to perform CPR.”

“We took him out of the car and performed advanced resuscitation techniques and continued to fight for his life until we arrived at the hospital, where hospital staff continued the resuscitation efforts.”