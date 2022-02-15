US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will lead a Congressional delegation to Israel, Germany and the United Kingdom to focus on security, economy and governance, Pelosi's office announced Tuesday.
“As threats to democracy grow more alarming and urgent, American leadership remains committed to advancing security and stability, economic prosperity and democratic governance around the world,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “Our first stop will be in Israel, recognizing our shared democratic values and mutual security. We will meet with the leadership of Israel and leaders in the civic community to discuss the prospects for a two-state solution and regional security. At the Munich Security Conference, our delegation will reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to the transatlantic partnership, especially in the face of worldwide challenges to democracy and the rise of autocratic threats. In London, our delegation will deepen our interparliamentary dialogue on how we can continue to work together to counter antidemocratic forces and advance our shared values and interests in the global arena.
“As Speaker, I am proud to lead a Congressional delegation with the Chairs of significant committees and subcommittees of jurisdiction and on the subjects that are the focus of our visit. We look forward to an informative and productive trip.”
The Members of the delegation are:
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Chairman Adam Smith, House Armed Services Committee
- Chairman Smith will travel to Germany and the United Kingdom
- Chairman Adam Schiff, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
- Chairman Ted Deutch, Chair of Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism Subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; House Judiciary Committee; House Ethics Committee
- Chairman Deutch will travel to Israel and Germany
- Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Chair of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee; House Budget Committee
- Congresswoman Betty McCollum, Chair of Defense Subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee
- Congresswoman McCollum will travel to Germany
- Congressman Jim Himes, Chair of the House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth; Chair of the National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy Subcommittee of the House Financial Services Committee; House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
- Congressman Himes will travel to Germany and the United Kingdom
- Congressman Bill Keating, Chair of the Europe, Eurasia, Energy and Environment Subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; House Armed Services Committee
- Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence; House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee; House Agriculture Committee
- Congressman Maloney will travel to Germany and the United Kingdom
- Congressman Eric Swalwell, Chair of the Intelligence Modernization and Readiness Subcommittee of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence; House Homeland Security Committee; House Judiciary Committee
- Congressman Ruben Gallego, Chair of the Intelligence and Special Operations Subcommittee of House Armed Services Committee; House Veterans’ Affairs Committee; House Natural Resources Committee
- Congressman Gallego will travel to Germany
- Congressman Seth Moulton, House Armed Services Committee; House Budget Committee; House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure
- Congressman Moulton will travel to Germany
- Congressman Ro Khanna, Chair of the Environmental Subcommittee of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform; House Armed Services Committee; House Agriculture Committee
- Congressman Andy Kim, House Armed Services Committee; House Foreign Affairs Committee; House Small Business Committee