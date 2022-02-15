US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will lead a Congressional delegation to Israel, Germany and the United Kingdom to focus on security, economy and governance, Pelosi's office announced Tuesday.

“As threats to democracy grow more alarming and urgent, American leadership remains committed to advancing security and stability, economic prosperity and democratic governance around the world,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “Our first stop will be in Israel, recognizing our shared democratic values and mutual security. We will meet with the leadership of Israel and leaders in the civic community to discuss the prospects for a two-state solution and regional security. At the Munich Security Conference, our delegation will reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to the transatlantic partnership, especially in the face of worldwide challenges to democracy and the rise of autocratic threats. In London, our delegation will deepen our interparliamentary dialogue on how we can continue to work together to counter antidemocratic forces and advance our shared values and interests in the global arena.

“As Speaker, I am proud to lead a Congressional delegation with the Chairs of significant committees and subcommittees of jurisdiction and on the subjects that are the focus of our visit. We look forward to an informative and productive trip.”

The Members of the delegation are: