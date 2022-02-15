A senior official delegation from Turkey will arrive in Israel this week as part of preparations for the planned visit of President Isaac Herzog, and with the aim of discussing relations between the two countries.

The Turkish delegation includes the Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey, Ibrahim Kalin, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Sedat Önal.

During the visit, the two officials will meet with the Director-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alon Ushpiz, the Director-General of the Office of the President of Israel, Eyal Shviki, and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the President of Israel.

According to a joint release from the President's Office and Foreign Ministry, the visit of the senior delegation is reciprocal to the visit of the Director-General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Turkey last December, during which the dialogue regarding the President’s visit and relations between the two countries began.