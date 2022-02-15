Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with the commander of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet Tuesday morning, during the prime minister’s historic visit to the Arab Gulf state of Bahrain.
Bennett met with Vice Admiral Brad Cooper in Bahrain Tuesday, and lauded military cooperation between the IDF and the US military.
The prime minister also noted the importance of the US Fifth Fleet in maintaining regional security in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East generally.
