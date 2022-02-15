One person was killed and at least 14 others were injured in a head-on collision between two commuter trains near Munich on Monday evening, German police said, according to a report in Deutsche Welle.

Munich police said on Twitter that the two trains collided in the area of Ebenhausen-Schäftlarn station, which is situated southwest of the Bavarian capital.

Initial findings show the two trains collided on a single-track route. The cause of the collision is currently unclear and is being investigated.

Police have not released the identity of the person who died. The crash reportedly happened at around 4:40 p.m. local time.

S-Bahn Munich, which is operated by Deutsche Bahn (DB), said that rescue services and police were operating between Höllriegelskreuth and Wolfratshausen stations.

The route has been closed with replacement bus services operating between the stations, according to Deutsche Welle.