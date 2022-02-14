Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has just landed in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, on his first official visit to the country.
The Prime Minister was received with an honor guard by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Industry, the Head of Protocol, the Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain and other senior officials.
Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will meet with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as well as with the King of Bahrain.
Did you find a mistake in the article or inappropriate advertisement? Report to us