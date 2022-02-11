World Mizrachi movement responded to the British Jewish umbrella group's harsh remarks against MK Bezalel Smotrich. "Disagreements within the Jewish world in general and in religious Zionism in Israel and around the world, as sharp as they are, do not have to deteriorate into boycotts and denigrating language toward anyone generally, and a public leader, in particular." "The statement made by the British umbrella group marked by boycott and personal and humiliating attacks against MK Bezalel Smotrich is fundamentally wrong. The culture of boycotts we have been exposed to lately encourages aggressiveness and divisiveness. Conducting disputes with pure intention, no matter how difficult, out of mutual respect, will encourage a culture of discourse and unity. In the spirit of the month of Adar - we strive to be one people - not one scattered and dispersed people."

On Wednesday, the Board of Deputies of British Jews condemned Smotrich and urged him not to visit the UK.

"We reject the abominable views and hatred-inducing ideology of Bezalel Smotrich and call on all members of the British Jewish community to show him the door," the Board wrote in a Hebrew statement.

“Get back on the plane Bezalel and be remembered as a disgrace forever."

Smotrich responded, tweeting, "Jews of Britain, I love you, all of you."

Former MK Yehuda Glick chastised the Board for its statement, tweeting: "Not a very smart announcement. But you have your right to behave that way. Just for your interest Israel is a democracy, the only one in the ME, and here we believe in respecting even those whom we don't agree with. Happy to help."

The British branch of the Bnei Akiva Religious Zionist youth organization later distanced itself from MK Smotrich, after two of its emissaries met with Smotrich during his visit to London.

Bnei Akiva UK released a statement Thursday downplaying the meeting, and emphasizing that the two emissaries (‘Shlichim’) were not representing the organization at the time of the meeting.

“We are aware that two Bnei Akiva Shlichim recently met MK Bezalel Smotrich and we know this has caused upset and hurt,” the group said.

“We want to make clear that the meeting went ahead without Bnei Akiva UK’s knowledge and that the Shlichim attended in an individual capacity. They were not representing Bnei Akiva UK which remains a politically non-partisan movement committed to educating our Chaverim towards tolerance and understanding in accordance with the ideals of Religious Zionism and Torah Va'Avodah.”

“At Bnei Akiva we are proud of our Religious Zionist ideology, of Am Yisrael, B'Eretz Yisrael, Al Pi Torat Yisrael. We believe that a core value within Torat Yisrael is tolerance and love for all of Am Yisrael. As Rabbi Akiva famously quoted, Ve'Ahavta Lereacha Kamocha.”

“As a movement we would like to reaffirm our values of Ahavat Yisrael, encouraging inclusion and acceptance of all, and rejecting all forms of racism, homophobia and hate.”