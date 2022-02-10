'Left-wing govt's fear behind British org's tweet against Smotrich'

Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rotman reacted to the tweet of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, which called on party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich to return to Israel upon his arrival in the UK, accusing the Israeli government of being responsible for the tweet.

The Board of Deputies wrote: "We reject the abominable views and hatred-inducing ideology of Bezalel Smotrich and call on all members of the British Jewish community to show him the door,"

"Get back on the plane Bezalel and be remembered as a disgrace forever," they added.

"Friends, this story is terribly simple. A British organization, all of whose tweets are in polite English with a scent of tea and biscuits ... suddenly writes a belligerent post and rages in Hebrew and tags all the newspapers in Israel," Rotman stated,

This tweet was written in Israel, in an Israeli style and for internal Israeli purposes, while cynically exploiting a Jewish umbrella organization. A transparent move by the government of change, healing, agitation, contempt and public relations. The question is why?

"What causes people who tell from morning to evening that Israeli-Diaspora relations are important to them, to widen the rift and export the murky relationship between the coalition and the opposition and the bullying style of Yair Lapid and Yair Golan, even overseas?

"The answer was given at the time by Benjamin Netanyahu, and it is still true and is becoming more and more correct day by day. They are s-c-a-r-e-d. The left is in the process of disintegrating," MK Rotman said.

He said that the right has over the decades taken the baton of issues that used to belong to the left, from nationalism, to the settlements, to security.

"And now for Diaspora Jewry: for years its major reform organizations served as the economic and ideological home front of the Israeli left. This, too, is undergoing change, and rapidly. Its demographics are changing. The Orthodox are getting stronger, both in numbers and in their desire for contact with Israel, and the Reform and Conservative are dwindling, both in numbers and in their desire for contact with Israel.

"This hysterical reaction, more than anything else, indicates that the choice of the chairman of Religious Zionism, Bezalel Smotritz, who had many successes when he climbed this hill or that hill, this time boarding a plane and meeting with congregations and rabbis abroad, is the right step at the right time. They are s-c-a-r-e-d and they know why," MK Rotman concluded.