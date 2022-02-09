The German Chief of Defense, General Eberhard Zorn, concluded his visit to Israel yesterday. The visit took place at the Haifa Naval Base, where the German "Fregatte Bayern" docked in port. Chief of Defense Zorn was accompanied by the commander of the Haifa Naval Base, RAdm. Tal Politis.



As part of his trip, the German Chief of Defense visited the Northern Command's 91st Galilee Division. The Chief of Defense received a briefing from the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Brigade, Colonel (res.) Roy Roussi on Lebanon and the Hezbollah terrorist army's regional entrenchment. Chief of Defense Zorn then visited the attack tunnel built by the Hezbollah terrorist army to infiltrate into Israeli territory.



At the height of the visit, Chief of Defense Zorn met with his counterpart, Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi at the Haifa Naval Base. In attendance at the meeting were the Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy, VAdm. David Saar Salama and the Head of the Strategic Planning and Cooperation Directorate (J5), Maj. Gen. Tal Kelman.



The German Chief of Defense and the Israeli Chief of the General Staff discussed the importance of the presence of international forces in the region, specifically the involvement of German forces in promoting security and stability in the region.



The meeting included a dialogue between the commanders on the fruitful and growing cooperation between the armies of Israel and Germany. The strategic partnership between Israel and Germany includes international exercises, shared learning and security analyses of common threats.



Coinciding with the visit of the German Chief of Defense, the Commander of the 2nd Flotilla of the German Navy, RAdm. ( * ) Alex Shultz, visited Flotilla 7 accompanied by the Israeli Navy’s Head of Naval Operations (N3) RAdm. Daniel Hagari.