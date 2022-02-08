Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the 19th Jerusalem conference of Besheva and Israel National News-Arutz Sheva and attacked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

"Bennett took the right - wing votes to form a left - wing government with Yair Lapid, Nitzan Horowitz, Merav Michaeli and Ra'am. He did so in stark contrast to all his election commitments. Do you remember? Bennett said his government is 'ten degrees to the right'. If someone were to rank Bennett's dozens of lies - that lie would surely have reached one of the top places. Everyone sees the truth, everyone knows that this government is completely controlled by Mansour Abbas and the Muslim Brotherhood," Netanyahu began.

He said, "Everyone also remembers the countless empty commitments of Bennett. In the election he promised that on his first day as prime minister he would regulate the 'young settlements' in Judea and Samaria. That too did not happen, like all his promises that were grossly violated. He said he would not sit with Labor and Meretz, that Lapid would not be prime minister, rotating or otherwise, and there would be no prime minister who has less than ten seats. Remember promises of tax cuts? Zero infection policy? There was not a single promise that Bennett made which was fulfilled. Everything which he said, he did the opposite."

"Today, in the fraudulent government of Bennett, Lapid and Abbas, he even fails to approve the outline for Eviyatar. We acted differently. I am proud that we established the settlement of Amichai, doubled the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria - in the face of American governments that put heavy pressure on me not to build even one brick. We obtained recognition from the US administration of our localities in Judea and Samaria, we brought historic recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and we led the relocation of the American Embassy to Jerusalem. We led the historical recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory," Netanyahu added.

The opposition leader said that "unlike Bennett, we had removed the Palestinian issue from the world agenda. We have proven that the road to peace does not pass through Ramallah but bypasses Ramallah. Thanks to this we have brought 4 historic peace agreements with Arab countries, without surrendering, without bending and without folding, a real peace that now allows the prime ministers of Bennett and Lapid to visit Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, Morocco, where not?"

He claimed that the Israeli government is showing weakness in the face of the Arab world. "In recent days, I received a message from a very important source in the Arab world. He tells me: 'We are fighting fiercely against the Muslim Brotherhood, will you explain to me how in Israel the Muslim Brotherhood are senior partners in the government?' Unfortunately, we will all pay the price of Bennett's surrender to the Islamic movement for many years to come."