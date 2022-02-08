“Pidyon shvuyim (releasing a Jewish captive) comes before feeding and clothing the poor, there is no greater deed than pidyon shvuyim.” (Maimonides)

AN URGENT REQUEST FROM RABBI DANIEL BELSKY:

This week, a man in our community has been imprisoned for crimes he did not commit. Important rabbis have officially ruled this matter as urgent pidyon shvuyim (releasing a Jewish captive). The case is an extremely urgent one, where every second matters, for his health is failing in prison as we speak.



The Shulchan Aruch (code of Jewish law) writes: “Every moment that one delays in freeing captives, in cases where it is possible to expedite their freedom, is considered to be tantamount to murder.” We therefore urge every person to please generously donate…towards the release of his captivity.

In the zechus (merit) of your kindness, we should all merit bikarov (soon) to emerge from slavery to freedom, from mourning to happiness, and from darkness to light. The days that are coming should bring freedom in the greatest sense of the word. It should be the last time we should have to redeem Jewish captives from jail!

Thank you and tizku L’mitzvos! (You should merit to have more good deeds!)

Rav Belsky

