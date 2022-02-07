

Amnesty International has hopped on the United Nations (UN) bandwagon aimed at vilifying and demonizing Israel and the Jewish People with the release of its 280 page report entitled Israel’s Apartheid against Palestinians (“Report”).

The Report – like scores of similar reports flowing from the United Nations critical of Israel - will be relied on by Jew-haters to justify continuing violence against Jews wherever they live with the avowed intention of terminating the one fundamental human right common to every human being – the right to breathe.

Protestations by Amnesty International that this was not the Organisation’s intention should be rejected. An arsonist who starts a bushfire is responsible for its consequences.

Jew-hating organisations such as Hezbollah, Hamas, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) will embrace and welcome the Report wholeheartedly as vindication for the decades they have devoted to murdering and maiming tens of thousands of Jews traveling on buses, planes, eating in restaurants or even asleep in their own beds.

Iran will hail the Report as a clarion call to justify its longstanding threat to eliminate the State of Israel.

The General Assembly will no doubt soon brand Israel an Apartheid State. That such a Resolution will have no legal effect is of small comfort.

On the other hand -

Thousands of rockets will continue to be fired indiscriminately into Israeli civilian population residential areas from Gaza.

The Report fails to acknowledge that there has been an ongoing unresolved conflict for the last 100 years between the Jewish People and the Arab residents of former Palestine. It deliberately makes no attempt to explain the actions required to be taken by Israel in defending its civilian population given the political realities of that conflict.

Only one statement in the Report makes any reference to the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine (1920-1948) that governed Palestine for the first 28 years of that conflict:

“… subsequent to 1967, Israel has exercised effective control over the whole territory of British mandate Palestine.”

Totally false.

Jordan – in fact - exercises effective control over 78% of the territory of British mandate Palestine. The Arab residents of former Palestine attained their right to self-determination there when Britain granted it independence in 1946. Not one Jew lives there. Selling land to Jews is punishable by death.

The Jews were left to exercise their right of self-determination in the remaining 22% of the territory of British mandate Palestine.

Since 1967 the PLO has demanded an additional area from this Jewish-reserved 22% - known as Judea and Samaria (West Bank), East Jerusalem and Gaza - to create a second Arab state in former Palestine - in addition to Jordan.

Every Jew living in these areas had been expelled in 1947 after Jordan and Egypt conquered and occupied these territories.

Arabs living in Judea and Samaria 'West Bank') and East Jerusalem were Jordanian citizens between 1950 and 1988.

The UN has falsely alleged that Jews have no right to live in Judea and Samaria ('West Bank'), East Jerusalem and Gaza and where so doing now - are acting illegally in flagrant violation of international law and are the major obstacle to peace

Articles 6 and 25 of the Mandate encourages close Jewish settlement in these areas and rebuts such claims. This internationally- sanctioned right of Jewish settlement still exists today by virtue of Article 80 of the UN Charter.

Amnesty International has acted with deliberate malice and put at extreme risk the lives and well being of Jews – and innocent bystanders - worldwide.

The UN-Amnesty International bandwagon is on a journey to hell as a result of their dishonest machinations against the Jewish People.



David Singeris an Australian lawyer who is active in Zionist community organizations in that country. He founded the "Jordan is Palestine" Committee in 1979.

Author’s note: The cartoon — commissioned exclusively for this article — is by Yaakov Kirschen aka “Dry Bones”- one of Israel’s foremost political and social commentators — whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.