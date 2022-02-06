Dear fellow Jews!

I turn to you because I have no choice after several times that the wedding has been delayed due to constraints of lack of money and I am very apprehensive and beg that Chas V'chalilah it will not happen again!

My parents work hard for a living and have 13 children Beli Ain Hara, My father teaches Talmud Torah, and my mother works in cleaning jobs while raising my brothers and the burden she has at home.

Click here to help me>>

I worked at nursery school for a few years, but I have given all my salary to my parents to help them every month. I could not save anything for myself, now I have to get married, and I have no way to finance these high expenses of the wedding and everything that comes with it. I beg you, dear brothers, help me Marry with dignity and start my life on the right foot with my future husband calmly and peacefully.

Thank you for all the help, and I will be happy to pray for you on my great day under the Chuppah that all your heart's desires will be fulfilled for good. Amen

Tizku L'mitsvos

