As part of a joint operation by Israel Military Intelligence and the National Bureau for Counter Terror financing of Israel (NBCTF) at the Ministry of Defense, Defense Minister Gantz on Sunday signed a seizure order for three Lebanese companies that maintain trade relations on an ongoing basis with Hezbollah, and provide them with equipment used for the precision project.

This order is part of the Defense Minister's directive to tighten economic pressure on the precision project in Lebanon, and joins a seizure order signed by the Defense Minister last August against a similar company.

The companies against which the seizure order was issued are TOUFALI, MOUBAYED and BARAKAT. These companies trade in machines, oils and ventilation systems that are required for Hezbollah's production line and the precision project in particular.

The Defense Minister's seizure orders will allow the companies to be blacklisted in the world's financial systems and will make it very difficult for them to continue operating.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz: "Instead of helping and rehabilitating the citizens of Lebanon – Hezbollah continues to endanger the citizens of Lebanon and the entire country and sow chaos. Hezbollah, with Iran's support, is undermining the ability to stabilize Lebanon. Israel will continue to reach out to the Lebanese people and offer humanitarian aid, while at the same time continuing to undermine attempts to introduce advanced weapons that will endanger its citizens, with an emphasis on promoting the Iranian precision project that works from the heart of Lebanon