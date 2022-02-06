Naomi Perlman, a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor who was seriously wounded when a rocket struck home in Ashkelon during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021 died of her injuries Sunday,

Perlman's passing brings the number of Israeli victims from the conflict with the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza to 13.

Perlman had been hospitalized time and time again following the rocket strike until her condition deteriorated significantly and she passed away.

The incident in which she was injured took place on May 11 last year, when a rocket fired by terrorists from Gaza hit her home on Malkei Israel Street in the Afridar neighborhood, which was unprotected. The house collapsed on Perlman and her caregiver, who was killed on the spot.

She was rescued by a neighbor and taken to the hospital with her body riddled with shrapnel.

Her funeral will be held at 4 PM in the Givat Zion Cemetery in Ashkelon.