A young man of about 20 years old was stabbed Saturday night at the Ezra and Sons restaurant in Azor.

The victim was evacuated to Tel Hashomer Hospital, where staff fought to save him, but were later forced to declare his death.

The stabbing was initially reported to Magen David Adom (MDA) at 6:08p.m.

MDA paramedics found the young man lying unconscious on the floor. His condition was critical and he was transferred to Sheba Medical Center's Tel Hashomer Hospital, while the paramedics continued their attempts to resuscitate him.

MDA paramedic Rif Reuven said, "The victim suffered a severe penetrative wound, which was bleeding, and he was unconscious, with no heartbeat and not breathing. We provided him with medical treatment, including stopping the bleeding, and conducted resuscitation attempts. We put him into a mobile ICU and evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition, while continuing to perform resuscitation."