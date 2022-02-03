A British teenager charged with being a member of a neo-Nazi group and having a cache of bomb-making manuals was arrested on Tuesday.

Luca Benincasa, 19, was charged with five terrorism offenses, including membership in banned neo-Nazi group Feuerkrieg Division, the Independent reported.

He also faces four charges of possessing information useful to a terrorist.

Feuerkrieg Division, which originated in Estonia, was designated as a terror group by the UK in 2020, with the Home Office describing it as calling for "violence and mass murder in pursuit of an apocalyptic race war.”

Benincasa allegedly possessed manuals that included instructions for building bombs. The instructional books were originally written for Islamist terrorist organizations, BBC News reported.

The prosecutor, Adam Harbison, said that investigators had discovered the bomb making instructions on Benincasa’s laptop. They also found what was described as an “unfinished handbook” used by members of Feuerkrieg Division.

Benincasa will remain in custody until a February 14 court appearance.