Troops from the US-led coalition operating in Syria landed in northwest Syria overnight Wednesday in search of wanted terrorists, resulting in clashes, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported, according to AFP.

The Britain-based Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria, said the forces touched down near camps for displaced people in Atme, a town close to the border with Turkey in Idlib province.

The clashes lasted for two hours in the area, the monitor said, and the identities of the jihadists who were the focus of the operation have not been released.

The Observatory said there were "confirmed reports of fatalities" without providing details about their number or identities.

Reuters reported that the coalition raid targeted a suspected Al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadist.

A resident confirmed that several people are dead.

The coalition often conducts strikes in Idlib targeting jihadist leaders linked to Al-Qaeda.

In October, the US-led coalition killed senior Al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid Al-Matar in a drone strike in Syria.

The strike came two days after a base in southern Syria, used by the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group, was assaulted.

At the end of September, the Pentagon killed Salim Abu-Ahmad, another senior Al-Qaeda commander in Syria, in an air strike near Idlib.