Police used an intrusive spyware program without the permission of one of the main people involved in the cases of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to an investigation currently underway at the Ministry of Justice, Channel 13 reported.

According to the report, extensive mobile content that includes photos, phone numbers, correspondence history and use of various apps was extracted by the police without a proper warrant.

Journalist Aviad Glickman noted in the report that the matter has great significance for Netanyahu's cases and there is potential for a significant delay in the trial. If the person of concern is a witness who has already testified, then the attorneys for the relevant defendants can request a retrial. If the person is a witness who has not testified, the attorneys may request a postponement in order to review the material properly. Everything is subject to a court decision.

Attorney Jacques Chein, representing Shaul and Iris Elovitch, responded: "If there is truth in the report, it is a serious crime. Another expression of breaking all boundaries in the investigation against the Elovitch couple that we have been warning about for years. It is clear that in a law-abiding state there must be far-reaching significance and there is no doubt that the last word on the subject has not been said."