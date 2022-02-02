Defense Minister, Benny Gantz landed this afternoon in Manama, Bahrain for an official visit to the Kingdom.

A welcome ceremony was held at Bahrain International Airport, during which the Minister was greeted by his Bahraini counterpart, Minister of Defense Affairs, H.E. Lieutenant General, Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Nuaimi.

Throughout the visit, the Minister is expected to conduct meetings with high ranking officials in the Bahraini defense establishment and with the Kingdom’s leadership.

The Minister is joined by Chief of Staff, Maayan Israeli, Commander of the Israeli Navy, Admiral David Saar Salama, Military Secretary, Brig. Gen. Yaki Dolf, and Director of the Policy and Political-Military Bureau Zohar Palti.

The aircraft carrying the delegation is the first IAF plane to land in Bahrain.