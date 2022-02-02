A number of key markers for the COVID pandemic declined Wednesday, raising hopes that the fifth wave of the pandemic may have passed its peak.

According to data released by Israel’s Health Ministry Wednesday morning, a total of 60,329 new cases were diagnosed across the country Tuesday, down from 67,798 a day earlier.

The percentage of tests coming back positive fell from 26.41% Monday to 26.15% Tuesday.

There are now a total of 435,189 known active cases of the virus in Israel, with 430,656 total confirmed in last week.

The number of patients with COVID in serious condition fell Wednesday morning, declining from 1,133 to 1,085.

The infection coefficient, which tracks the spread or decline of the pandemic, with a number over one indicating the pandemic is expanding and a number below one signaling a decline, fell to 0.91, down from 0.92 a day earlier.

The number of daily COVID-related fatalities also appears to be in decline, with 28 new deaths reported Tuesday, compared to 35 on Monday, 46 on Sunday, 46 on Saturday, and 42 on Friday. There have been 279 COVID-related deaths reported in the past week, bringing the total number since the pandemic began to 8,926.

There have been a total of 1,272,573 confirmed cases of the virus in Israel since the pandemic began.