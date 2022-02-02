One student was killed and a second was critically wounded in a shooting outside a public school for special-needs youth in suburban Minneapolis on Tuesday, police said, according to Reuters.

Authorities are searching for the suspects in the shooting, who immediately fled the scene. The motive behind the incident remains unclear and authorities provided few details.

The two students were gunned down at about noon on a sidewalk near the front entrance to the South Education Center in Richfield, Minnesota, a city of about 37,000 residents adjacent to Minneapolis, police chief Jay Henthorne told reporters.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where one died of his injuries and the other was listed in critical condition, Henthorne said, adding, "This is a tragic day in the city of Richfield."

The suspects made a quick getaway after the shooting, Henthorne said. Police searched the school and surrounding area and "determined that no further threat existed" before lifting a precautionary lockdown of the education center and other schools in the vicinity, he added.