Canadian police in Ottawa are launching a “hate crime” hotline in the wake of the massive truckers anti-vaccine-mandate protest, Fox News reports, even though Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly admits that the protest has not resulted in riots, injuries, or deaths.

Speaking at an online press conference, Sloly called the protest “polarizing in context, dangerous in literally every aspect,” and credited law enforcement officials for keeping the city safe, although he could not point to any instance of dangerous behavior that was nipped in the bud.

“Within the next 24 hours we are going to be creating a hotline for hate incidents – hate crimes, any offenses directly related to the demonstrations, including criminal offenses, threats, assaults, hate-related crimes, mischiefs, anything that any member of the community, any visitor, any demonstrator has faced in terms of criminal activity,” the Police Chief said, adding that, “a hotline will be established to receive those reports. There will be an immediate investigation until we have resolved it by way of charge and prosecution.”

Sloly also threatened drivers who participated in the protest and were spotted with license plates from other provinces, warning that they could face prosecution. “No matter where you live, no matter where your vehicle is registered, if you have come here and committed a crime … you will be investigated,” he said. “We will look for you … we will arrest you, and we will pursue prosecutions against you.”

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson added that there had been “displays of hate symbols, like the Confederate flag and the swastika,” although photographic testimony from the four days of the protest failed to produce more than a single image of one placard bearing a swastika drawn under the words, “*** Trudeau.” That didn't stop multiple media outlets from accusing the protesters of utilizing Nazi symbols.