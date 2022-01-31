President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog opened Israel’s national day at Expo 2020 Dubai this morning. The President and the First Lady were welcomed with an honour guard, after which the Israeli flag was raised and the Israeli national anthem (HaTikvah) was played in the expo’s central plaza.

Launching Israel’s national day, the President delivered a speech and said: “I welcome this exciting opportunity to see this beautiful land. Expo 2020 Dubai is a huge achievement for all of you, and also a huge achievement for Dubai itself and the brave leaders of this country, whom I have had the privilege of meeting. It is a remarkable celebration of each nation’s unique identity. It is also a reminder of what can be accomplished when we work together to break down borders by connecting minds and imagining a different future."

“As the President of the State of Israel I am proud of Israel’s contribution to the vision of a common future, as we have seen on display over the past several months here and in Israel, where I had the honor to inaugurate the UAE embassy in Tel Aviv.

“Israel is a country in which obstacles become opportunities, and where the impossible is a tantalizing challenge. This pavilion has provided a phenomenal taste of what we have to offer—from water tech and sustainable agriculture, to public health, to smart cities and ground-breaking solutions for a circular economy. It has also been a stage for the beautiful mosaic of cultures, faiths, music and arts, that make up Israel’s vibrant society. And it has been a practical display of cooperation between nations, of the future we can all imagine. This imagination turned into reality right here, when the UAE and its leaders daringly signed the historic Abraham Accords.

“This was a decision not only to normalize ties, but to shape a new tomorrow for the next generation of both our nations and of the entire region. It is a short time since the Accords were announced, and already our trade has topped $1 billion, more than 120 agreements have been signed, and a $100 million bilateral R&D fund was established just very recently. Israelis and Emiratis are studying together and learning each other’s cultures and languages. 250,000 Israelis have already visited the Emirates, and we await many Emiratis traveling to Israel following COVID.”

The President continued: “Part of the novelty of the UAE is the combination of an innovative spirit and forward-thinking approach, with deep respect for the glorious Muslim tradition. We, the people of Israel, as children of the same Abraham, share your high regard for religious faith bound with ingenuity. We admire the course you have charted. Friends, I hope, and I believe, that more and more nations will soon follow the UAE’s lead and join the Abraham Accords.”

The President concluded by saying: “The State of Israel is eager to walk with the UAE, and all the nations here at the Expo towards a brighter, more sustainable and more peaceful tomorrow, for our nations, our region and the entire world.”

The President then added in Arabic: “May God bless you and grant you long lives. Thank you very much.”

Speaking before the President, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the United Arab Emirates and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Israel has much to offer on our global platform. And so we are pleased to have you at this engagement with us, at Expo 2020 Dubai. We are proud to host the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region and of our warm Emirati welcome to the whole world. The participation of 192 countries is a testament to the UAE’s efforts to bring the world together into one unified platform in a bid to build bridges, engage in constructive dialogue, and develop sustainable solutions to modern-day challenges. We strongly believe that what unites humanity far outweighs what divides it.”

The World Expo is hosted every five years in a different country, in a location selected by a vote at the Bureau International des Expositions. This year, the United Arab Emirates is hosting the World Expo, the first time that the global event has been held in the Middle East.

Each country at the World Expo presents its own pavilion, in which it may present major elements of its own culture, history, and progress, as well as its vision for the future. The Israeli pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has attracted visits from local officials, and heads of state and ministers from around the world. To date, over 600,000 people have visited the pavilion.

After visiting the Expo 2020 Dubai pavilions, President Isaac Herzog met the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In their meeting, the two leaders discussed various issues, including deepening collaboration in the fields of trade, innovation, tourism, and investment. They also discussed the special common history of Israel and the UAE.