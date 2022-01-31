An Egyptian court on Sunday sentenced to death 10 members of the Muslim Brotherhood who were found guilty of violence against security officers in 2015, a judicial source said, according to AFP.

The case will now be referred to the Grand Mufti, Egypt's top theological authority -- a formality in death penalty cases -- before the court meets on June 19 to confirm the sentences.

Of the 10 men, nine were in custody while one was sentenced in absentia, the source said.

They were accused of multiple incidents of violence against police in 2015.

The Muslim Brotherhood was outlawed and designated a terrorist organization in Egypt in December 2013, several months after the ouster of Islamist president Mohammed Morsi, a senior member of the Muslim Brotherhood, following mass protests against his rule.

Since Morsi’s ouster, Egyptian authorities have launched a crackdown on Muslim Brotherhood members and supporters. As part of the crackdown, thousands of Brotherhood supporters have been jailed and the group was blacklisted as a terrorist organization.

In 2018, Egypt passed a law to oversee the freezing of assets of “terrorists” and “terrorist groups”.

Following the approval of that law, the assets of more than 1,000 charities tied to the Muslim Brotherhood were frozen.