The search committee to find a new attorney general on Sunday recommended the appointment of one of the following three candidates for the position: Attorneys Gali Baharav-Miara and Roi Scheindorf, and current Deputy Attorney General and Defense Ministry legal adviser Itai Ofir.

Surprisingly, Deputy Attorney General Raz Nizri was not among the committee's recommendations.

Sources in the legal establishment believe that Baharav-Miara, who is considered the preferred candidate of Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, will be presented as Sa'ar's choice for the role before the government.

Last month, on the day the search committee convened for the first time, Sa'ar published his list of candidates for the position of Attorney General, which included Baharav-Miara, Scheindorf and Nizri.

A week later, the names of five other candidates were announced. In addition to Ofir who was nominated on Sunday, the list included former Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon, head of the legal department at the Kohelet Forum Dr. Aviad Bakshi, and Prof. Ariel Bendor.