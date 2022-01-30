President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog landed this morning in Abu Dhabi, beginning a historic presidential visit in the United Arab Emirates. They were welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

En route to the United Arab Emirates, the President’s plane overflew Saudi Arabia. The pilot told passengers over the tannoy: “We are now right over Saudi Arabia. We are making history! We shall soon fly over the capital city.”

The President entered the cockpit, looked out over the Saudi landscape, and said, “No doubt, this is truly a very moving moment.”

Upon their arrival in the United Arab Emirates, the President and the First Lady were given a festive welcome, after which the President held a diplomatic working meeting today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed headed the Emirati delegation at the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House in September 2020.

The President expressed his admiration for the UAE’s path and said: “I am embarking on the first visit by a president of the State of Israel in the United Arab Emirates. We were delighted and deeply moved by the warm welcome in Abu Dhabi by the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates.”