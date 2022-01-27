At approximately 2:00 AM, at the height of the recent snowstorm, a couple arrived at the emergency room of Hadassah hospital with a 3-year-old toddler writhing in pain. Rapid screening in the pediatric ward revealed a severe hernia, a condition that requires immediate surgery to avoid reaching a state of necrosis in such a small child.

Prof. Hagai Maza'a, director of the surgery department at the hospital, explains that as soon as the diagnosis was received, the surgeon who was on standby for that evening was called to come to operate immediately. As he tried to set off through the height of the storm, the surgeon became trapped by the snow. "I realized that we could wait no longer, and we brought the child into the operating room without the surgeon."

“I usually operate on adults, but I had the honor of operating on this sweet 3-year-old child. The drama faded away as if nothing ever happened," said Prof. Maza'a

"Cooperation between staff members is not unusual for us," Prof. Maza'a added. "Backing each other up and helping whenever needed is in our DNA at this hospital. The operation was successful. The 3-year-old may not be going out to play in the snow but he feels good and is recovering well," concluded Prof. Maza'a.