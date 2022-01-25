MK Keren Barak (Likud) fell and broke her back while on her way to give an interview about the trial of Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

Barak had been invited to give an interview on the "Morning World" program on Channel 13 News. As she got out of the car, MK slipped on a puddle and fell. Witnesses say that she entered the interview in an office chairn because she could not walk. She performed the interview and was immediately evacuated to Assuta Hospital,

An X-ray revealed a fracture in one of the lower back vertebrae and Barak is expected to remain in the hospital overnight. Sources close to Barak said that she is being treated and receiving painkillers, and now only needs recovery and rest, she is expected to be released from the hospital in the coming days.

Her office said: "Unfortunately, MK Keren Barak slipped on water this morning, fell and was injured in the parking lot of Channel 13. Following the fall and the injury that occurred, she arrived at the nearby Assuta Hospital, where she is hospitalized and receiving dedicated care from all staff. For that we are grateful and show our appreciation. Keren would like to thank from the bottom of her heart all those who have wished her well."