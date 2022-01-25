A popular chain of bookstores in the UK has altered the description of The Protocols of the Elders of Zion after previously saying of the antisemitic that it “neither supports nor denies the message.”

According to the UK Jewish News, Blackwell’s had been selling a Russian translation of the fabricated antisemitic text on its website for $21.55.

The original description said the book “supposedly outlines a plan of action by elders of the Jewish Nation to rule the world – to take control over key organizations, including assets, in order to manipulate world affairs in their favour.”

It went on to assert that “some say the issue has already been settled conclusively – that it is clearly a forgery. Although there may be final evidence to this effect, we have not seen a clear and convincing version of it produced by those making the claim… Others maintain that it was and is absolutely genuine – proven by the fact that all copies were destroyed in Russia in the early 1900s.”

The original description also added that “if The Protocols are a forgery, they still form an interesting book which deserves to be studied” but questioned “if, however. The Protocols are genuine (which can never be proven conclusively), it might cause some of us to keep a wary eye on world affairs.” It concluded: “We neither support nor deny its message, we simply make it available for those who wish a copy.”

After the bookseller received a barrage of complaints about the description of the book seeming to support its claims, and did not condemn its antisemitic contents, Blackwell’s changed the synopsis to say: “Not all documents that change the world are good – some are despicable, and leave hatred and bigotry in their wake. Such is the case with the 1900-era anti-Semitic manifesto ‘The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.’”

The president of the Board of Deputies Marie van der Zyl denounced the book chain’s selling of the infamous antisemitic work and demanded they apologize to the Jewish community.

“It is astounding that a supposedly reputable retailer would distribute a notorious antisemitic forgery accusing a cabal of Jews of being behind a plot to rule the world, with a blurb on its website that claims the work could be genuine,” van der Zyl told the news outlet. “This disgraceful example of Jew hate must be removed from its online shop.”