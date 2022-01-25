The 'Children in Israel' report of the National Council for the Child published Tuesday indicates a significant increase in physical violence against family members and friends by children who were forced into quarantine.

Parental reports indicated that among children who went into quarantine and especially when they went in more than once, tantrums or outbursts of anger were recorded that led to violence. According to the report, 31% of the children who went into isolation more than once experienced physical violence, compared with about 17% of those who went into isolation once or less.

59% of children who went into isolation more than once experienced tantrums, compared with 43% among those who were in isolation once and 36% of those who did not go into isolation at all.

The data also show that during the third closure, along with the closure of the education system, there was a 43% increase in the number of treatments by psychologists for students who were at risk for suicide.

At the same time, there was a decrease in the number of children and adolescents who came to emergency rooms after a suicide attempt.

In 2020, the Ministry of Education received 103 warnings about criminal records of teaching staff accused of sexual offenses and violence against minors In the same year, the joint system of the Ministry of Education, the Police and the State Attorney's Office was activated for the first time.

During the coronavirus period, anxiety rates measured among children and adolescents from the haredi sector were significantly lower compared to children and adolescents who were not haredi In March-April 2021, the rate of parents of haredi children who reported anxiety symptoms in their children was only one-third of the overall rate, about 7% of haredi parents, compared with about 21% of all parents.

In 2020, 9% of teens between the ages of 13 and 17 indicated that they had experienced cyber-bullying on social media. 21% of teens indicated that they were referred to violence and cyberbullying. At the same time, in the last two years there has been a 40% increase in the number of interventions for students on the verge of dropping out of the education system.

The report also addresses the economic situation of Israeli children and states that one in three children lives below the poverty line and stands at 31.2% of children, an increase from 38.7% in 2020.

The director general of the National Council for the Child, Advocate Vered Windman, said it was time to talk about what she defined as the "social booster." "The systems of education, protection and care for children are the ones that urgently need a booster shot. For children and youth, there is no more important and urgent step than this."