Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel on Tuesday inaugurated the connection of fiber-optic cables to the Magen Dan neighborhood near the town of Elkana. The connection is the first of the so-called 'young settlements' to the fiber-optic cable network, and also the first place in the State of Israel where fiber-optic infrastructure was connected to caravans.

The ceremony was honored in the presence of Bezeq CEO Dudu Mizrahi, Elkana Council Chairman Assaf Minzer, MK Yomtob Kalfon, Elkana Rabbi Rabbi Yehuda Stern, and also the parents of Minister Hendel, Yona and Miriam Hendel, and residents of Elkana where the Communications Minister grew up.

"I'm excited because it's near where I grew up so it's an important event," Minister Hendel told Israel National News. "Regardless, we are judged on our actions, not speech, and we are connecting the young settlements to fiber-optics, to high-speed internet. It is a significant economic event and an important statement that we treat everywhere in the State of Israel in the same manner and in the same way, no more and no less."

Minister Handel is proud of his achievements in Judea and Samaria, despite the criticism that may arise from the left-wing ministers and MKs in the government. "I am very proud of these achievements and wherever I spread fiber in Judea and Samaria or the Galilee or the Negev I am proud," he said. "And I am being interviewed by you here on purpose. In my eyes, this is an important statement. It has nothing to do with the Americans. It is mainly related to Israelis."

He said, "My position is that there is no independent action in the State of Israel. Not about law and order, and I spoke about those rioters who harmed innocents, and not in general or with regards to most Israeli citizens living in Judea and Samaria, excellent citizens who should receive the same conditions as citizens everywhere so I am proud In it and do not hide it."