Two people were seriously injured and another person was moderately injured in a violent incident at a residence in Ashkelon on Monday evening.
Magen David Adom paramedics treated the victims and evacuated them to Barzilai Hospital.
The three victims are members of one family who confronted suspects who arrived at their home, attacked them and fled the scene.
Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the suspects.