At least six people were killed in a stampede outside a stadium hosting an African Cup of Nations soccer game in Cameroon, reports The Associated Press.

Naseri Paul Biya, governor of the central region of Cameroon, was quoted as having said there could be more casualties.

The stampede occurred as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in the Cameroon capital of Yaounde to watch the host country play Comoros in a last 16 knockout game in Africa's top soccer tournament.

Officials at the nearby Messassi hospital said they had received at least 40 injured people from the stampede.

Soccer officials said around 50,000 people tried to attend the match. The stadium has a capacity of 60,000 but it was not meant to be more than 80% full for the game due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to AP.