The US will begin evacuating families of those employed in the US Embassy in Ukraine, due to concerns of an upcoming Russian invasion, Fox News reported Saturday.

According to the report, Russia has amassed a force of about 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, and the US is considering moving family members of Embassy employees back to the US, and allowing non-essential employees to leave voluntarily.

There are approximately 180 US citizens employed at the Kyiv Embassy, with a higher number of US citizens living nearby.

A later report by Fox News quoted US officials as saying that the State Department has ordered families of US Embassy personnel in Ukraine to begin evacuating as soon as Monday.

The site also quoted one official as saying that the State Department is expected to encourage evacuation by commercial flights "while those are still available."