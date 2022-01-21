Former President Donald Trump blasted the investigation by an Atlanta area prosecutor into a phone call he made to the George attorney general about the results of the 2020 election.

The Fulton County, Georgia DA’s Thursday decision to request a special grand jury to probe Trump’s call was described by Trump as “not the American way.”

“Let me get this straight, I am being investigated in Georgia for asking an attorney general with many lawyers and others knowingly on the phone to look for corruption, which definitely took place in the Georgia Presidential election – but the people who committed the crime are in no way, shape, or form under investigation and are instead being protected?” Trump said in a statement.

“The people looking for the crime are being hounded and the people who committed the crime are being protected. This is not the American way,” he added.

Trump described his call to Georgia’s secretary of state as “perfect, perhaps even more so than my call with the Ukrainian President, if that’s possible.”

“I knew there were large numbers of people on the line, including numerous lawyers for both sides,” he said. “Although I assumed the call may have been inappropriately, and perhaps illegally, recorded, I was not informed of that.”

Trump continued: “I didn’t say anything wrong in the call, made while I was president on behalf of the United States of America, to look into the massive voter fraud which took place in Georgia. Just last week, it was further determined that they are looking into ballot harvesting in Fulton County, after supposedly watching tapes of it actually taking place. This alone could be tens of thousands of votes. What this Civil Special Grand Jury should be looking into is not my perfect phone call, but the large scale voter fraud that took place in Georgia. Then they would be doing a great job for the people. No more political witch hunts!”