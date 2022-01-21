The White House has issued a special invitation to join the call with Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, one of the people held hostage over Shabbat last week from the Beth Israel Jewish community.

The White House issued a special invitation to all the communities in the US to join the call, arranged to honor the victims of the hostage situation: "In the wake of the hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas this last Shabbat, we would be grateful if you joined us for a special briefing with leaders across the White House, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Justice, and Department of Homeland Security."

"And as the communities around the country head into this Shabbat, we are honored to be joined on this call by Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of congregation Beth Israel Colleyville, Texas."

"Please extend this invitation to your friends, family, colleagues, and members of your community."