There are more than 40 mosques in Blackburn and a quarter of the population is already Muslim, says Daily Mail reporter Neil Tweedie. The whites are leaving. “The Bastwell Ward in Blackburn is a case in point. In 1991, the white British component of its population was 42 per cent. It is now under 7 percent ". There are areas in Blackburn 95 per cent of whose population are ethnic minorities.

The Express reports that "minarets and mosques have replaced church steeples in Blackburn". And as churches in Europe are empty, churches in Blackburn are now being converted into mosques. The first Blackburn church that was used as a mosque was in 1978.

The Issa brothers, one of the UK's best-known billionaires, are building another mega mosque with 36-meter-high minarets in Blackburn. Already in 2007 the New York Times spoke of Blackburn as a city where children under ten are divided in half: Christians and Muslims. Not only that, but Jack Straw, one of the leaders of British Labor and foreign minister under Tony Blair, personally asked the Emir of Qatar to intervene in Blackburn to build another mosque. Straw was an elected MP at Blackburn from 1979 to 2015. Politics bears a huge responsibility in this disaster.

Because we're not crazy, we're done for.

But why talk about Blackburn again? Because news comes from America that the terrorist who took four Jews hostage in a Dallas synagogue, Malik Faisal Akram, lived in Blackburn. Two other jihadists were arrested in Manchester. The Blackburn Islamic community has posted a chilling funeral announcement for the Dallas terrorist.

These are the fatal consequences of the European surrender to a suicidal multiculturalism. When a society allows such Islamization and ethnic segregation, sooner or later it pays the price. Under these conditions, the end of a city is certain.

Sometimes even the news that one of Blackburn's "new citizens" hit a Jewish center ten thousand kilometers away is full of portent.. "Can the flapping of a butterfly's wings in Brazil cause a tornado in Texas?" was the title of a famous lecture by Edward Lorenz in 1962. That's how it works with Islam. All the West will pay for Europe’s surrender.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.