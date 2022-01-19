Kikar Hashabbat on Tuesday publicized a video of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, a leading Lithuanian-haredi rabbi, in which he can be heard encouraging those whose children were molested to turn to the police.

In the video, which was filmed around twenty years ago, Rabbi Kanievsky is asked, "Unfortunately, I have a cousin in America, whose children were hurt by someone. What should he do? He wants to look into the matter and he is asking if he can involve the police."

In response, Rabbi Kanievsky can be heard asking, "What is the question?" to which the questioner responds, "Someone hurt an 11-year-old boy, and he is asking if he is permitted to turn to the police and complain that there is someone evil there."

"Obviously it is permitted for him to do this, in order to save others - in order to save others it is allowed," Rabbi Kanievsky responded.

The questioner continued, "He doesn't need to go first to beit din (a Jewish court)?"

"Apparently. The assumption is that it is permitted to save others," Rabbi Kanievsky said.

Last month, haredi author and educator Chaim Walder was found dead on his son's grave, after committing suicide in response to a wave of allegations against him of sexual misconduct, including a report by Ha’aretz which cited the claims of 22 alleged victims, including underage boys and girls.