The Jewish Foundation for the Righteous (JFR) has selected 23 middle and high school teachers and Holocaust center staff from six states to participate in its 2022 Advanced Seminar, an intensive two-day academic program that explores a number of topics addressing the history of the Holocaust.

The seminar, made possible through a grant from the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference), took place virtually January 15 and 16.

The Advanced Seminar is an intensive graduate-level program in which a select group of educators who are already well-versed in Holocaust history are given the opportunity to study more focused topics relating to the Holocaust from world renowned lecturers. Speakers included Professor Lawrence R Douglas from Amherst College; Professor Avinoam J. Patt from the University of Connecticut; Professor Edward B. Westermann from Texas A&M University; and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Deputy Director for International Affairs Robert Williams.

The program is open to JFR Alfred Lerner Fellows, middle and high school educators who have already attended the JFR Summer Institute for Teachers which is typically held at Columbia University. Due to the pandemic, recent seminars have been held virtually. Both programs are meant for educators who teach the Holocaust either in classrooms or through Holocaust Centers and have taught at least five years and are at least five years from retirement.

“Each of these educators have already distinguished themselves through their tremendous commitment to teaching the Holocaust in their schools and towards furthering their own education in the environment of antisemitism which led to the Holocaust,” said JFR Executive Vice President Stanlee Stahl.

“By attending this intensive, graduate level program, they will gain an even greater understanding of the history of the Holocaust, which will increase their effectiveness in the classroom and enable them to mentor other colleagues who teach the subject.”

Participants hail from Alabama, Florida, New Jersey, Georgia, South Carolina and Texas, and included: Kelly Sorrel of Pizitz Middle School in Birmingham, AL; Amy McDonald of Shades Valley High School in Birmingham, AL; Logan Greene of Berry Middle School in Hoover, AL; Haley Walker of Irondale Middle School in Irondale, AL; Ann Mollengarden of the Birmingham Holocaust Education Center in Birmingham, AL; Marie-Amalie Farris of Wellington High School in Wellington, FL; Tawny Anderson of Wellington High School in Wellington, FL; Maureen Carter of the Boca Raton Community High School in Boca Raton, FL; Charles Hagy, Jr. of The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, FL; Julie Gates of Loggers' Run Middle School in Boca Raton, FL; and Bradd Weinberg of Carver Community Middle School in Delray Beach, FL.

Also attending were Judy Schancupp of the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust in Sandy Springs, GA; Jill Tejeda from Livingston High School in Livingston, NJ; Deborah Maller from Rahway High School in Rahway, NJ; Shawn Riggins of Cumberland County Technical Education Center in Vineland, NJ; Marissa Crimoli of the Satz School in Holmdel, NJ; Susan Kenney of Immaculate Heart Academy in Washington Township, NJ; Stacy Steele of Lancaster High School in Lancaster, SC; Amy Frake of the Holocaust Museum Houston in Houston, TX; Wendy Warren of the Holocaust Museum Houston in Houston, TX; Laurie Garcia of the Holocaust Museum Houston in Houston, TX; and Kelly Zuniga of the Holocaust Museum Houston in Houston, TX.