This week will see rainy days and cloudy days, along with unseasonably cold temperatures, the coldest so far this winter.

The weekend rain is expected to continue during the morning and afternoon on Sunday. The rain will begin to weaken in the north and center of the country later in the day. There may be flooding in streams in the south and east of the country.

Tomorrow will be a clear day, but the unusually cold temperatures will continue. On Tuesday the temperatures will drop even further.

Rain will return on Tuesday night, beginning in the north and spreading to the center of the country.

On Wednesday the rain will intensify and snow is expected on Mount Hermon and possibly also in the northern mountains.

Thursday will be dry, but remain cold.

The highs today will be 44 degrees Fahrenheit in Jerusalem, 57 degrees in Tel Aviv, 45 degrees in Ariel, 52 degrees in Haifa, 52 degrees in Be'er Seheva, and 64 degrees in Eilat.