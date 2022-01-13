Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz spoke at the right-wing demonstration in front of the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem Thursday night.

Ganz addressed the prime minister in his speech, saying: "Prime Minister Bennett, you are well aware of the Arab and European takeover of Judea and Samaria. We are close to the point of no return. They are conquering us. They are creating rings of strangulation around our communities and roads, and you have decided to remain silent and accept it."

The head of the Binyamin Council attacked the government's attitude toward the 'young settlements' compared to the regulation of the illegal Bedouin villages in the Negev. "The settlements that are taking over the Negev you helped, but the young settlements in Judea and Samaria you turn your back on."

Gantz went on to attack the government: "There have never been government ministers like those in yours who join in blood libels against the settlers. Government ministers have never slandered the settlements in official meetings with state representatives. While we absorb murders, stones, shootings and terrorism - you defame us."

"I warned before the election, I begged you not to form this government because I knew it would hurt the settlements. For the past six months I have refrained from criticizing. Things are happening that have not been seen here for decades. Developments that have not taken place since the disengagement and since Oslo. The settlements went out to fight today. We will not rest."