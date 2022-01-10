Former MK Moshe Feiglin on Monday lamented the destructive societal impact of COVID policies in Israel, and offered his suggestions for ending the crisis.

"A whole country is stuck in isolation and in queues for testing without any need. Children are unoccupied away from school and restless in their homes, parents are unemployed. Independents look on with disappointment at the collapse of their businesses. Youths are getting addicted to alcohol and drugs. The percentage of suicides is skyrocketing. Families are falling apart. The economy is on the verge of collapse and the health of citizens is continuing to deteriorate.

"Complete insanity for nothing. Simply nothing," Feiglin wrote on Facebook.

"Our neighbors in Gaza are in a much better situation simply because they don't have an advanced health ministry like we do."

Feiglin added, "If I were prime minister, I would announce, starting from this moment, that all instructions are canceled and like the dust of the earth. Use of a mask in the public sphere would be forbidden because it aids in nothing but instilling terror and fear. I would immediately destroy the entire Israeli reserve of injections. I would make sure that efficient medicines like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were within arm's reach of every citizen."

"Finally, I would establish an independent commission of inquiry to investigate the crimes of the heads of the health ministry, who caused the state of Israel to deteriorate into such an insane and pathetic situation without any need at all."

"That's all it takes to get back to life," he added. "Just to get out this crazy situation."

"Decide that it is over for you - and it will simply be over."