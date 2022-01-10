Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Monday morning eulogized Aura Herzog, the mother of President Isaac Herzog and wife of Israel's sixth president, the late Chaim Herzog, who passed away overnight.

"Together with the entire people of Israel, I received with sorrow the news of the passing of Aura Herzog, mother of President Isaac Herzog and wife of the late President Chaim Herzog," Bennett said.

"Aura was a public figure and socially active woman who loved her people and her country. She lived modestly and raised a wonderful family while being constantly active on behalf of the public and society in Israel."

"My deepest condolences go out to President Herzog and the entire Herzog family. May her memory be blessed."