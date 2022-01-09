January 6 is turning out to be a joyful day for Democrats; soon to become a national holiday judging from what we saw and heard last Thursday.

Biden, Kamala and all the media you can’t trust tried to commemorate Trump’s folly of Jan. 6, 2021 as a sad, mournful occasion…terrible…terrible for the country.

The acting was good, terrific, but fooled nobody.

Don’t believe the long faces. Forget the funereal oratory. They love Jan. 6, and always will…a date that will live in gladness for all time thanks to the crazies who stormed the Capitol in Trump’s name. As Biden read the Megillah of evidence against Trump, did you hear graggers go off throughout Democrat strongholds each time Biden mentioned Trump’s name? I did.

(Yes, I know he only referred to him as the previous president.)

Even the Covid face-coverings could not hide the smirks.

In Trump they found their Haman and in Jan. 6 they found their Purim.

Hang him they will each time that date comes around and each day in between because hissing, booing, jeering, hating Trump is all they’ve got.

Without Trump to bash they’d have no reason to get up in the morning.

In fact, they should thank him. What a favor he did them when after four successful years in office, he unleashed that mob.

I fault Trump for putting his legions in a terrible fix. He had us at hello and thereafter, but the goodbye was awful. This can’t be what he intended.

But now we must all suffer the media’s smugness, self-righteousness and schadenfreude.

Due to an inexplicable, self-destructive, impulse, Jan. 6 is his legacy…and not the wonders Trump did for America through secure borders and energy independence.

Nor…if they can help it…will he be remembered for doing something that no one else ever did.

He blessed Israel and made the entire world safer by introducing, through the Abraham Accords, a huge step towards peace in the Middle East.

Instead of gratitude, he’s got Jan. 6 and Biden ripping him apart…Biden suddenly sounding like Churchill not in taking on China, but in taking on Trump.

The network boys and girls swooned. They pronounced it the best speech Biden ever gave…for being so furious, hard-hitting, spiteful and mean-spirited, as only he can deliver.

No doubt his speechwriters asked him which speech he wanted for that day…the Biden who unites or the Biden who divides the nation.

The speech that unites was missing from the files; it had been used only during the campaign, when bets were taken as to whether you can really fool all the people all the time.

Yes, you can.

So, it was music to them to hear him say that Trump is a menace to Democracy, and it is poetry when Biden and Kamala accuse all Republicans of being insurrectionists.

.

Most festive of all, about Jan. 6, is that it gave cover to the Dems and their own crazies and assorted scoundrels, who far outnumber the loons found in any GOP dugout.

Who remembers the Dem sanctioned riots of 2020 when city after city went up in flames, robbery, murder, arson, dubbed “mostly peaceful?”

Except for the New York Post, and Fox News, who knew or cared that Joe’s travelling companion, son Hunter, was allegedly on the take, Joe denying apparent complicity?

The Jan. 6 rioters…those found guilty…deserve what they get. There is no excuse for the lawlessness that they did.

But that was one day.

Yet every day people like AOC, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar sit in Congress as LAWMAKERS.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller "Indecent Proposal," the authoritative newsroom epic, "The Bathsheba Deadline," followed by his coming-of-age classics, "The Girls of Cincinnati," and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, "Escape from Mount Moriah."











