At least five people were killed and 32 were injured after a boulder collapsed and fell on three boats in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday, CNN reported, citing Brazilian state media.

An additional 20 people remain missing. Nine people were taken to nearby hospitals.

The rock was loosened at Furnas Lake in Capitólio due to heavy rains, according to Romeu Zema, the governor of Minas Gerais, a landlocked state in southeastern Brazil.

"I stand in solidarity with the families at this difficult time," Zema wrote on Twitter. "We will continue to act to provide the necessary protection and support."

Col. Edgard Estevo, commander of the Minas Gerais Fire Department, said during a press conference that the searches for the missing persons would continue, but the divers would stop their search during the night for their safety.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that the Navy deployed a relief force team to join the search and rescue efforts.