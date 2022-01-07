Did you find a mistake in the article or inappropriate advertisement? Report to us
The government has approved major investment in the Golan Heights, and more than half a century after the Six Day War, Israel is finally developing the Golan Heights.
Jay Shapiro thinks this is an important step for the State of Israel and a particularly important statement at the international level that makes it clear to the world that this is not a controversial area in any way, but an integral part of the State of Israel.